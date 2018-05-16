Joe Jonas Joins Fellow 'Voice Australia' Coaches at Nine All Stars Event

Joe Jonas suits up for the Nine All Stars Event!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer stepped out for the Voice Australia event held on Wednesday (May 16) in Sydney, Australia.

He looked sharp in a red and black ensemble.

Joe was joined by fellow coaches Kelly Rowland, Boy George, and Delta Goodrem.

They were there to celebrate with their finalists ahead of the live shows kicking off.

“Look at this incredible bunch of talented artists #TeamJoe babbbaaaayy 🤪 …. please make sure to vote for wild card @homegrown_music through to The Lives!” Joe captioned the Instagram selfie below. “All you need is #TheVoiceAU app and voting is open until Sunday 😎.”

