Joseph Campanella Dead - Veteran Character Actor Dies at 93

Joseph Campanella has sadly passed away at the age of 93.

The veteran character actor, who appeared in more than 200 TV and film roles throughout his 50-year career, died on Wednesday (May 16) at his Sherman Oaks, Calif., home, Variety reports.

Joseph starred in five seasons of late ’60s and early ’70s crime drama Mannix, earning a supporting actor Emmy nomination in 1968. He also appeared in six seasons of ’70s sitcom One Day at a Time, along with ’60s hospital drama The Doctors and the Nurses, ’70s medical series Marcus Welby, M.D., and ’80s primetime soap story The Colbys.

More recently, Joseph has landed roles on The Bold and the Beautiful from 1996 to 2005 as well as The Practice and That’s Life.

Additionally, Joseph was a Tony-nominated Broadway star and a voice actor for ’90s animated shows Spider-Man and Road Rovers. He also narrated Disney Channel’s Discover science series.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 53 years Jill, seven sons, and eight grandchildren. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.