Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids & Prince Harry's Page Boys Revealed!

Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 2:51 pm

Josh Brolin Auditions Different Voices for Thanos & It's Too Funny - Watch Now!

Josh Brolin Auditions Different Voices for Thanos & It's Too Funny - Watch Now!

Josh Brolin makes an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which aired last night!

The 50-year-old actor’s movie Deadpool 2 is being released in theaters this Friday, and his movie Avengers: Infinity War was released last month.

On the show, Josh started joking around with Thanos’ famous line from the movie, “Destiny will arrive.”

“How did they cast you for this? Did you audition different voices?” Jimmy asked, to which Josh started joking around and doing different voices with the phrase, including a New York accent, a high pitched voice, and a valley girl voice.
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Josh Brolin, Video

