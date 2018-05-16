Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 7:00 am

Katie Holmes Goes Summer Chic in NYC!

Katie Holmes Goes Summer Chic in NYC!

Katie Holmes steps out to run a couple of errands on Monday afternoon (May 14) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress looked super chic in an off-the shoulder flowing pink-floral dress, white sneakers, and a navy hat as she was spotted out enjoying the warm weather.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

The following day, Katie took to Instagram to share a photo of the purple flowers she just picked up.

Check out the pic!

🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

FYI: Katie is wearing a Zimmerman dress while carrying a Tod’s handbag.
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes goes summer chic in nyc 01
katie holmes goes summer chic in nyc 02
katie holmes goes summer chic in nyc 03
katie holmes goes summer chic in nyc 04
katie holmes goes summer chic in nyc 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Katie Holmes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is suing his former company for $1 billion - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler gets a super fierce makeover from a drag queen - Just Jared Jr
  • A character on Roseanne is facing an opioid addiction - TooFab
  • Reese Witherspoon is producing a documentary about this tennis star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer just signed a modeling contract - Just Jared Jr