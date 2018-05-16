Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 2:25 am

Katy Perry Wears Her Face Mask Home From the Salon!

Katy Perry Wears Her Face Mask Home From the Salon!

Katy Perry is that you?!

The 33-year-old singer and American Idol judge was spotted picking up her car from the valet as she and her mom left a salon on Monday afternoon (May 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Katy went totally incognito while wearing sunglasses over a face mask while wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and baseball hat as she headed home after her visit.

Make sure you tune in for the season 16 finale of American Idol win it kicks off live on Sunday, May 20 at 8/7c on ABC!
Photos: Backgrid USA
