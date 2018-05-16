Larry Nassar Sexual Abuse Survivors to Receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award at ESPY Awards 2018

ESPN is honoring the the hundreds of sexual assault survivors who spoke out against former USA Gymnastic and Michigan State University team doctor Larry Nassar at the 2018 ESPY Awards.

The sports network announced on Wednesday (May 16) that the “sister survivors” including Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and Gabby Douglas will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the awards show this summer.

“We are honored to recognize the courage of these women at the 2018 ESPYS, to acknowledge the power of their voices, and to shine a very well-deserved spotlight on what speaking up, fighting back and demanding accountability can accomplish,” said ESPN Vice President Alison Overholt.

Aly and many of the other survivors spoke at Larry‘s sentencing hearings earlier this year which led to the disgraced doctor being sentenced to up to 175 years in prison on multiple counts of sexual assault.

“For 25 years, the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage has been given to those who change the world in important ways, and the future will undoubtedly be different because of the actions of these heroic women,” said Maura Mandt, executive producer of the ESPYS. “This tribute will reflect the awe and admiration these individuals deserve.”

The 2018 ESPY Awards is set to air on Wednesday, July 18.