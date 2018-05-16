Top Stories
Wed, 16 May 2018 at 2:13 pm

Lea Michele Reveals Why She Wants to Wait to Have Kids

Lea Michele Reveals Why She Wants to Wait to Have Kids

Lea Michele and Olivia Culpo acted as co-hosts yesterday for the Kim Crawford Wines “Sip Into Summer” Rosé Soiree!

The event was held on Tuesday (May 15) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The two stars checked out the custom Kim Crawford prints by local artist, Jared Shaw, and visited the Kim Crawford sorbet cart to indulge in Rosé-infused sorbet!

While at the event, Lea shared that she may not be ready to have a child with her fiance Zandy Reich.

“I’m still playing roles that are under 21, so I kind of want to push that as long as I can. Having a baby might mess that up for me,” Lea told Us Weekly.

FYI: Olivia is wearing Stella McCartney. Lea is wearing Christian Siriano and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Credit: Stewart Cook/startraksphoto.com
