Liam Payne Reveals When He Plans to Marry Cheryl Cole!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 4:30 pm

Liam Payne isn’t in a hurry to marry longtime love Cheryl Cole!

The 24-year-old singer opened up about his relationship with Cheryl during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Wednesday (May 16).

“I don’t feel like I need to go to that step to feel any differently about how I do about my relationship,” Liam said.

He added, “I feel like we’re in a very comfortable place right now and, like, having my son means more than anything to me in the world. So you know, it’s not really like we need to take that next step. We might do it in the long-term, but it’s not, like, a big deal.”
Photos: Maro Hagopian
