Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Earlier This Year

Ludacris‘ wife Eudoxie is looking forward to positive year ahead.

Eudoxie took to Instagram om her birthday on Monday (May 14) to reveal that she suffered from a miscarriage earlier this year.

“Lord, I thank you for the gift of life. This year didn’t necessarily start off right for us,” Eudoxie started off her post. “I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery. It was very easy to complain and self pity but I refused to let the enemy win.”

Ludacris and Eudoxie got married back in 2014 before welcoming daughter Cadence back in 2015.

“I stayed faithful and prayed up. I spent hours focusing on the many ways the Lord has blessed me,” Eudoxie continued. “How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood? I’m sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude. When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith. My faith has been tested many times throughout my life but I’m only getting stronger. Life will not always go as planned and keeping a positive and grateful attitude will only bring more and bigger blessings.”

Eudoxie continued: “Thank you God for your favor over my life. Thank you for my beautiful family and friends who have been so supportive. Thank you for another year!!”