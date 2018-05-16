Top Stories
Wed, 16 May 2018 at 9:09 pm

Maluma Celebrates 'Haute Living' Cover with Girlfriend Natalia Barulich in LA!

Maluma cozies up to girlfriend Natalia Barulich as they arrive at a party celebrating his new Haute Living cover on Tuesday night (May 15) at The Highlight Room in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old Latin heartthrob looked so stylish in a gold, velvet trench coat covered in roses while the 26-yar-old model went pretty in an orange dress for the dinner.

Other guests at the party included retired NBA player Scottie Pippen and wife Larsa.

You can read Maluma‘s full cover story with Haute Living here.

20+ pictures inside of Maluma and guests at the party…
Photos: Getty
