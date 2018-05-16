Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 12:52 am

Mandy Moore & Connie Britton Join 'Rise' Cast at Paley Honors

Mandy Moore and Connie Britton hit the red carpet at The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television on Tuesday (May 15) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The event highlighted all of the groundbreaking musical moments from television, celebrated diverse music-based series, paid tribute to famous TV theme songs, and more.

The cast of the musical series Rise attended the event that night, the same evening that the show’s series finale aired. In attendance were Damon J. Gillespie (with fiancee Grace Aki), Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey Johnson, and Shirley Rumierk.

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
