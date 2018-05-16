Meghan Markle's Dad is Awake & Out of Heart Surgery (Report)

Meghan Markle‘s dad Thomas Markle has completed his heart surgery.

The 36-year-old soon-to-be royal‘s father has successfully undergone the surgery as of Wednesday (May 16), TMZ reports.

The outlet recently spoke with Thomas, and he reportedly appeared alert and coherent, saying he believed that doctors had implanted three stents in his blood vessels.

He was scheduled to head into the OR at 7:30 AM.

The surgery was needed after Thomas experienced significant damage to his heart due to a heart attack he had about one week ago.

Thomas told the outlet on Tuesday, “They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed.”

Also on Tuesday, Thomas revealed that he had a change of heart and did want to walk his daughter down the aisle, though he didn’t think it was possible because of the surgery.

Thomas is reportedly still in the hospital, and it’s unclear when he’ll be released.