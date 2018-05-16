Meghan Markle's Sister Hospitalized With Ankle Injury (Report)

Top Stories
Wed, 16 May 2018 at 8:24 pm

Meghan Markle‘s half-sister Samantha Grant has been hospitalized with a possible broken ankle.

The injury, which also includes a possible fractured knee, occurred following a run-in with the paparazzi on Wednesday (May 16), just days before Meghan and Prince Harry‘s royal wedding, TMZ reports.

Samantha‘s boyfriend Mark told the outlet that they were driving in Florida near a toll booth when they had a “paparazzi confrontation.” He said the photographer veered in front of their vehicle in an attempt to get a clear angle. Mark reportedly swerved to the left while trying to avoid him, running into a concrete barrier.

Samantha allegedly hit the windshield and fell to the floor mat, twisting her foot backward. As she has MS, she was not able to lift herself up.

The paparazzo fled the scene, and E.R. doctors are currently treating Samantha.

Samantha and Meghan‘s father Thomas got out of heart surgery that same day following his heart attack. Samantha has taken the blame for his paparazzi scandal.
Credit: Tolga Akmen; Photos: Getty
