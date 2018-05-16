Top Stories
Wed, 16 May 2018 at 1:52 am

Meghan Trainor Performs New Single 'Let You Be Right' on 'Today' (Video)

Meghan Trainor Performs New Single 'Let You Be Right' on 'Today' (Video)

Meghan Trainor hits the stage for a mini-concert at The Today Show on Tuesday morning (May 15) in New York City.

The 24-year-old singer performed four of her songs, including new single “Let You Be Right” and hits “All About That Bass,” “No Excuses,” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.”

Meghan also opened up about her engagement to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara.

“I mean, I don’t know when or where, but we’re going to do it. I’m locking it down. He’s mine,” Meghan said when asked about wedding planning.

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…

