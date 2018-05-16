Miley Cyrus is All About the 'Good Vibes' While Shopping in Studio City

Miley Cyrus is enjoying her day with her mom Tish Cyrus!

The 25-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer and the 51-year-old actress and producer were spotted doing some shopping with a friend on Wednesday (May 16) on Studio City, Calif.

Miley kept it casual in a “Good Vibes” t-shirt, along with black leggings, sneakers, and a baseball cap, letting her curly blonde locks flow freely. She also accessorized with an assortment of jewelry and a white fanny pack with a red “M” on it.

After shopping, the group grabbed some fresh juices.

Last week, Miley was in New York City for the 2018 Met Gala, which she attended with Paris Jackson and designer Stella McCartney.

