Mindy Kaling Reveals How Much Weight She Gained During Pregnancy

Mindy Kaling is on the cover of Shape magazine’s June 2018 cover, on newsstands May 22.

Here’s what the Ocean’s 8 star had to share with the mag:

On her daughter: “I want my daughter to be proud of what I do. I want her to brag about me to her friends….She is a really happy baby. When she was born, she was kind of skinny and anxious. I think she was like, ‘Can this woman take care of me?’ But during our many breastfeeding sessions, we’ve gotten to know each other, and she’s learned to trust me over time….It hits me all the time that I have somebody at home who not just wants to see me but needs to see me. That’s incredibly rewarding. When someone needs you all the time, and they also kind of look like you, it’s a really nice feeling.”

On her goals: “If I could make a difference by shepherding into this business a group of deserving young women or young people who felt like they had not been represented before, that would really mean a lot to me.”

On working out while pregnant: “Because I like to eat, and I’m not skinny to start with, I knew that if I gained a lot of weight during my pregnancy, things could just fly off the rails in a really bad way…so I kept my weight gain to about 27 pounds. I also worked out whenever I could while I was pregnant. I did a lot of yoga and a lot of walking, and I jogged until I couldn’t jog anymore. I exercised until the morning I gave birth.”

