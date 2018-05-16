Nina Dobrev Shares First Look at New Show 'Fam' - See the Pics!

Nina Dobrev is giving fans a first look at her upcoming show Fam!

The 29-year-old actress stars in the new CBS comedy series which follows a young woman named Clem, whose life is totally changed when her half-sister comes to live with her.

Clem had been living a perfect life with her adoring fiancé and his wonderful family but when the out-of-control 16-year old re-enters her life, all of her relationships are jeopardized.

Her step-sister’s sudden appearance makes it clear to her new family that Clem had been lying about her family and her past.

Fam is set to premiere later this year.