Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 3:33 pm

Nina Dobrev Shares First Look at New Show 'Fam' - See the Pics!

Nina Dobrev Shares First Look at New Show 'Fam' - See the Pics!

Nina Dobrev is giving fans a first look at her upcoming show Fam!

The 29-year-old actress stars in the new CBS comedy series which follows a young woman named Clem, whose life is totally changed when her half-sister comes to live with her.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

Clem had been living a perfect life with her adoring fiancé and his wonderful family but when the out-of-control 16-year old re-enters her life, all of her relationships are jeopardized.

Her step-sister’s sudden appearance makes it clear to her new family that Clem had been lying about her family and her past.

Fam is set to premiere later this year.

