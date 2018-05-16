Top Stories
Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes &amp; Weed'

Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 9:58 pm

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Girlfriend Abby Champion Enjoy Date Night at Craig's

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Girlfriend Abby Champion Enjoy Date Night at Craig's

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are all smiles during their romantic night out!

The 24-year-old Midnight Sun actor and his girlfriend were spotted grabbing dinner at Craig’s on Tuesday (May 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple coordinated in blue looks – Patrick in a long-sleeve striped shirt with black pants and a white baseball cap, and Abby in a long-sleeve powder blue top with black jeans.

Check out what Patrick and his mom Maria Shriver did for Mother’s Day over the weekend via his Instagram post below!

10+ pictures inside of Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion at dinner…

Just Jared on Facebook
patrick schwarzenegger and girlfriend abby champion enjoy date night at craigs 01
patrick schwarzenegger and girlfriend abby champion enjoy date night at craigs 02
patrick schwarzenegger and girlfriend abby champion enjoy date night at craigs 03
patrick schwarzenegger and girlfriend abby champion enjoy date night at craigs 04
patrick schwarzenegger and girlfriend abby champion enjoy date night at craigs 05
patrick schwarzenegger and girlfriend abby champion enjoy date night at craigs 06
patrick schwarzenegger and girlfriend abby champion enjoy date night at craigs 07
patrick schwarzenegger and girlfriend abby champion enjoy date night at craigs 08
patrick schwarzenegger and girlfriend abby champion enjoy date night at craigs 09
patrick schwarzenegger and girlfriend abby champion enjoy date night at craigs 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Abby Champion, Patrick Schwarzenegger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is suing his former company for $1 billion - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler gets a super fierce makeover from a drag queen - Just Jared Jr
  • A character on Roseanne is facing an opioid addiction - TooFab
  • Reese Witherspoon is producing a documentary about this tennis star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer just signed a modeling contract - Just Jared Jr