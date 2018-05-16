Patrick Schwarzenegger & Girlfriend Abby Champion Enjoy Date Night at Craig's
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are all smiles during their romantic night out!
The 24-year-old Midnight Sun actor and his girlfriend were spotted grabbing dinner at Craig’s on Tuesday (May 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The couple coordinated in blue looks – Patrick in a long-sleeve striped shirt with black pants and a white baseball cap, and Abby in a long-sleeve powder blue top with black jeans.
Check out what Patrick and his mom Maria Shriver did for Mother’s Day over the weekend via his Instagram post below!
Ever since i was a kid Our FAVORITE activity is going to open houses & pointing out what we love & hate about the house. People think we’re quite odd.. But she loves It, so that’s what we did today! Champs exhausted from It. Anyways. It’s fun to have an activity that you can do with your mom. No matter the age. Fun day. Love you M-Dog. You da best. Sorry for the bad photo :) ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏
