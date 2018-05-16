Top Stories
Wed, 16 May 2018 at 8:26 pm

Pete Davidson Confirms Split from Cazzie David

Pete Davidson Confirms Split from Cazzie David

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David have decided to call it quits.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member revealed his split from the 24-year-old daughter of Larry David in an interview with Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg.

“We’re not together anymore,” Pete shared when asked about his relationship status with Cazzie. “Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine. Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.”

Back in 2017, Pete credited Cazzie for helping him stay sober for the first time in eight years.

“She’s the most beautiful girl in the world, look how lucky I am. She’s so smart, look how smart she is,” Pete said at the time. “She is a very, very wonderful lady.”

