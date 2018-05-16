Pink Totally Destroys Troll Who Called Her 'Old'

Pink totally destroyed a troll who called her old.

The troll responded to a tweet and said, “Wow Pink looks so old that should be named Purple instead.”

Well, Pink was not having any of that troll’s words!

She responded, “You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f*cking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

Pink continued, “I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”