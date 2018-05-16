Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids &amp; Prince Harry's Page Boys Revealed!

Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids & Prince Harry's Page Boys Revealed!

Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes &amp; Weed'

Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 2:37 pm

Pink Totally Destroys Troll Who Called Her 'Old'

Pink Totally Destroys Troll Who Called Her 'Old'

Pink totally destroyed a troll who called her old.

The troll responded to a tweet and said, “Wow Pink looks so old that should be named Purple instead.”

Well, Pink was not having any of that troll’s words!

She responded, “You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f*cking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

Pink continued, “I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Pink

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is suing his former company for $1 billion - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler gets a super fierce makeover from a drag queen - Just Jared Jr
  • A character on Roseanne is facing an opioid addiction - TooFab
  • Reese Witherspoon is producing a documentary about this tennis star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer just signed a modeling contract - Just Jared Jr