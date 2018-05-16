Wed, 16 May 2018 at 9:40 am

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Crashes Stephen Colbert's Monologue - Watch Now!

Ryan Reynolds crashed The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Stephen‘s monologue dressed as Deadpool!

“Please, guys, no one stand up. It’s CBS, I know how old your audience is,” Ryan said when he walked out, joking about CBS’ demographic.

Later, Stephen said, “In our own way, we late-night hosts are basically superheroes.”

“Because you’re all mostly white men?” Ryan quipped.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters this Friday and it’s getting great reviews!

Watch Deadpool crash Stephen Colbert’s show below….
