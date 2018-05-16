Sam Heughan Stops By Nobu Hotel's Launch Party in London!

Sam Heughan suits up for the Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch official launch party on Tuesday evening (May 15) in London, England.

The 38-year-old Outlander actor was seen posing with a mystery blonde while outside of the event and there are some photos of her in the gallery.

If you missed it, Sam was seen on the red carpet just a few days ago as well! Sam was in attendance at the 2018 BAFTA Television Awards over the weekend.

Check out all the photos of Sam Heughan at the Nobu Hotel launch party…