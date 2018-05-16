Shawn Mendes Says He & Hailey Baldwin Weren't Making 'Big Debut' at Met Gala

Shawn Mendes is opening up about his relationship with Hailey Baldwin.

The 19-year-old musician just revealed that he and Hailey did not attend the Met Gala as a couple and are just good friends.

“No, we were not making our big debut. We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger,” Shawn explained to People.

He added, “Obviously Hailey and I are friends, and it was just really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she’s a vet and it was my first year, so it kind of took the pressure off a little bit. I was thrilled to be able to go with her.”

Last week, Shawn also opened up about what it was like to attend the Gala for the first time alongside Hailey.

