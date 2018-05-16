Stephen Amell Opens Up About His Nocking Point Wine Company

Stephen Amell is all smiles during an interview with BUILD Series on Tuesday (May 15) in New York City.

The 37-year-old Arrow actor was joined during the interview by his business partner Andrew Harding – whom which he founded the wine company Nocking Point back in 2012.

During the interview, Stephen revealed that he’s teamed up with several celebrities to have them create their own bottle of wine with proceeds going to charity.

A couple of celebs that have partnered with Nocking Point have been Jason Momoa and Aisha Tyler.

