Wed, 16 May 2018 at 5:00 am

Stephen Amell Opens Up About His Nocking Point Wine Company

Stephen Amell Opens Up About His Nocking Point Wine Company

Stephen Amell is all smiles during an interview with BUILD Series on Tuesday (May 15) in New York City.

The 37-year-old Arrow actor was joined during the interview by his business partner Andrew Harding – whom which he founded the wine company Nocking Point back in 2012.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Stephen Amell

During the interview, Stephen revealed that he’s teamed up with several celebrities to have them create their own bottle of wine with proceeds going to charity.

A couple of celebs that have partnered with Nocking Point have been Jason Momoa and Aisha Tyler.

You can head to BUILDSeries.com for Stephen‘s full interview.
Photos: Noam Galai/ BUILD Series
Posted to: Stephen Amell

