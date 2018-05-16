Thandie Newton Wears Dress Featuring Black 'Star Wars' Characters to 'Solo' Cannes Premiere

Thandie Newton has a major red carpet moment while attending the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

The actress wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown that featured all of the black Star Wars characters printed on the fabric.

“For tonight’s #StarWars premiere, Thandie had the brilliant idea to make a dress covered in a print with photos of iconic black @starwars characters!” her stylist Erin Walsh wrote on Instagram. “She wanted to celebrate her role in the iconic history of the franchise!! She is the first black woman onscreen in a @starwars movie with a leading role.”

Photographer Christian Hogstedt photographed action figures from Thandie‘s collection and then the fashion house made a print on a gown that is totally eco friendly.

Some of the characters seen on the gown include John Boyega‘s Finn, Billy Dee Williams‘ Lando, Samuel L. Jackson‘s Mace Windu, Forest Whitaker‘s Saw Gerrera, and Hugh Quarshie‘s Captain Panaka.