Tiffany Haddish Had the Best Poses on the Red Carpet at the Turner Upfronts 2018

Tiffany Haddish had the best time on the red carpet this morning!

The Girl’s Trip star showed off a series of fun poses while working the cameras at the 2018 Turner Upfront at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (May 16) in New York City.

Tiffany was at the event for her TBS show The Last O.G., which also stars Tracy Morgan and was created by Jordan Peele.

