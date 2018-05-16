Tom Cruise & Henry Cavill Star in Mission: Impossible - Fallout's Action-Packed New Trailer - Watch Now!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 10:10 am

The new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout has arrived!

The new film in the franchise finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also star in the new movie.

The film hits theaters later this summer on July 27.

Watch the brand new trailer below, and also check out all the stills from the movie!
