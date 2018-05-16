Top Stories
Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 5:44 pm

Whitney Houston Documentary Trailer Features Bobby Brown, Cissy Houston, & More - Watch Now!

Fans of Whitney Houston are in for a treat – the trailer for her upcoming documentary Whitney is finally here, offering an intimate look inside her life.

The footage of the late “I Will Always Love You” singer was released on Wednesday (May 16) at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Officially sanctioned by Whitney‘s estate, it features the singer as she deals with her family life, fame, and struggles with drug addiction.

It also touches on her relationships with former husband Bobby Brown, mother Cissy Houston, longtime friend Robyn Crawford, Paula Abdul, Clive Davis, and her The Bodyguard co-star Kevin Costner.

The doc is an “intimate, unflinching portrait of Houston and her family that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of Houston’s life. Using never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive demo recordings, rare performances, audio archives and original interviews with the people who knew her best, Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald unravels the mystery behind ‘The Voice,’ who thrilled millions even as she struggled to make peace with her own troubled past.”

Whitney hits theaters on July 6. Watch the trailer below!


Getty
