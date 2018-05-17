Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio & Victoria's Secret Angels Stun at Cannes amfAR Gala 2018!

Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, Lais Ribeiro and Sara Sampaio are absolutely stunning as they strike a pose at the 2018 amfAR Cannes Gala held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday (May 17) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The ladies were joined at the event by their fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels Izabel Goulart, Cindy Bruna and Maria Borges, as well as fellow models Toni Garrn, Winnie Harlow, Karolina Kurkova, Barbara Palvin, Petra Nemcova, Natasha Poly, Lara Stone, Georgia Fowler and Jordan Barrett.

Sara, 26, was spotted locking lips lips with her boyfriend Oliver Ripley on the carpet.

FYI: Adriana is wearing Julien Macdonald. Elsa is wearing an Ermanno Scervino gown. Sara is wearing an Elie Saab dress with Chopard jewelry. Izabel is wearing Valentino with Chopard jewelry. Cindy is wearing a Giambattista Valli gown. Maria is wearing Roberto Cavalli Couture with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Karolina is wearing head-to-toe Miu Miu. Winnie is wearing Zuhair Murad Couture. Barbara is wearing Roberto Cavalli Couture. Lara is wearing a David Koma gown.