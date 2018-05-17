Alec Baldwin & Wife Hilaria Welcome a Baby Boy - See the Pic!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have given birth to a new baby boy!

The 60-year-old Saturday Night Live actor and the 34-year-old fitness and wellness expert both took to Instagram on Thursday (May 17) to share the exciting news with fans.

“Here we go again! #BaldwinitosEverywhere,” Alec captioned this sweet family pic at the hospital.

“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz 💛 #wegotthis2018,” Hilaria added.

The new addition joins siblings Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 20 months.

Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 22, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Congratulations to the happy parents!