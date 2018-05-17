Alison Brie & 'GLOW' Stars Step Out for NYC Screening!

Alison Brie is joined by co-stars Marc Maron and Sydelle Noel at the ATAS screening and panel for Netflix’s GLOW on Thursday (May 17) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

The second season of the hit comedy series will premiere on June 29 and the cast is also doing awards season campaigning in hopes for some Emmy nominations.

The cast of the show is featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s new issue for an inside look at season two. Make sure to check it out!