'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

Kristen Stewart Goes for Edgy Look at Latest 'Cannes' Premiere!

Thu, 17 May 2018 at 9:40 pm

Angelina Jolie Lands in London, But Not for the Royal Wedding

Angelina Jolie may have just arrived in London, but don’t expect to see her at the royal wedding this weekend!

The 42-year-old actress and her kids are now in town, though they won’t be celebrating with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, according to People.

One of the reasons why the family is in London could be because of Angelina‘s role as a visiting professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science. She also has worked with the government to start the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI). Angie also has the Maleficent sequel shooting in England!

We will be posting live coverage from the royal wedding on Saturday morning starting at 5am ET, so make sure to follow along!
