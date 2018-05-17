Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 4:29 pm

Ariana Grande Reflects on Life After the Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande Reflects on Life After the Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande is sharing her thoughts following the horrific bombing at her concert last May 2017 in Manchester, England.

The 24-year-old “No Tears Left To Cry” singer and her manager Scooter Braun opened up in a new interview for Time. Here’s what they had to share with the mag:

Scooter on visiting Ariana at her grandmother’s home in Boca Raton, Fla., after the attack, when he asked her to do something he knew at the time was unfair: “I said, ‘We need to get a concert and get back out there.’ She looked at me like I was insane. She said, ‘I can never sing these songs again. I can’t put on these outfits. Don’t put me in this position.’”

Two days later, Ariana texted him, “Call me. I need to speak to you. … If I don’t do something, these people died in vain.” That’s when they decided to put on the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Ariana on processing the events: “There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever. I don’t want to give [the attack] that much power. Something so negative. It’s the absolute worst of humanity. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won.”

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

On naming her new album Sweetener: “When you’re handed a challenge, instead of sitting there and complaining about it, why not try to make something beautiful?”

For more from Ariana, visit Time.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
ariana grande reflects on life after the manchester bombing 01

Photos: Jimmy Marble for TIME
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Magazine, Scooter Braun

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr