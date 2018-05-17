Backstreet Boys: 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

The Backstreet Boys are officially back with a new single!

The boy band just dropped their first new song in over five years – and you can listen to “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Backstreet Boys

After weeks of teasing, the guys – Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough – dropped their hot new song along with music video to go with it.

You can download the Backstreet Boys new song off of iTunes here.

Watch the music video for “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” below!!

Check out the lyrics for the song inside…