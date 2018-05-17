Bella Thorne Fires Back at Internet Trolls Thinking She's on Drugs

Bella Thorne is slamming Internet commenters accusing her of using drugs.

It all started when the 20-year-old Famous in Love actress posted this no-makeup bikini selfie on Instagram on Wednesday (May 16).

The snap allegedly led some people to suggest that she has a crack habit.

“You guys got me fucked what what cuz I don’t wear makeup and I’m exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I’m im crack?” Bella wrote about the pic on Twitter.

“What the fuck is wrong w you guys,” she continued, adding, “I don’t like 2018 you guys just try and rip apart EVERY single thing you see. It’s disgusting.”

“You can’t just for one second think hmm this is a real person I’m talking to.. a real fucking human being just like yourself,” Bella finished.

