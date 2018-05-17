Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 5:38 pm

Bella Thorne Fires Back at Internet Trolls Thinking She's on Drugs

Bella Thorne Fires Back at Internet Trolls Thinking She's on Drugs

Bella Thorne is slamming Internet commenters accusing her of using drugs.

It all started when the 20-year-old Famous in Love actress posted this no-makeup bikini selfie on Instagram on Wednesday (May 16).

The snap allegedly led some people to suggest that she has a crack habit.

“You guys got me fucked what what cuz I don’t wear makeup and I’m exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I’m im crack?” Bella wrote about the pic on Twitter.

“What the fuck is wrong w you guys,” she continued, adding, “I don’t like 2018 you guys just try and rip apart EVERY single thing you see. It’s disgusting.”

“You can’t just for one second think hmm this is a real person I’m talking to.. a real fucking human being just like yourself,” Bella finished.

Check out the original Instagram post below.

Happy girl because I’m releasing two songs on Friday #GOAT #BITCHIMBELLATHORNE

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Bella Thorne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr
  • Queenie01

    I dont know much about this girl but I listen to Anna farris podcasts and this girl was on there and for the 1st time ever I turned the podcast off,I found her so freaking boring to listen to and she sounded kind of bitchy on it.

  • Queenie01

    I dont know much about this girl but I listen to Anna farris podcasts and this girl was on there and for the 1st time ever I turned the podcast off,I found her so freaking boring to listen to and she sounded kind of bitchy on it.