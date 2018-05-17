Top Stories
Brad Pitt Arrives to Watch U2 in Concert!

Brad Pitt Arrives to Watch U2 in Concert!

Brad Pitt made a rare appearance out at the U2 concert last night!

The 54-year-old actor was spotted out and about on Wednesday evening (May 16) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Brad was surrounded by security as he was escorted inside to watch the band play.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

The last photos we have of Brad out and about are from last month when he attended the Dodgers baseball game in early April.

Photos: Backgrid
Photos: Backgrid
