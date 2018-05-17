Brandon Micheal Hall Brings 'God Friended Me' To CBS Upfronts 2018!

Brandon Micheal Hall is all smiles on the blue carpet as he arrives at the 2018 CBS Upfronts on Wednesday (May 16) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The actor was joined at the event by co-stars Joe Morton, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, and Javicia Leslie as they promoted their new show God Friended Me at the press event.

Here’s the synopsis: “Questions of faith, existence and science are explored in this humorous, uplifting series about an outspoken atheist (Brandon) whose life is turned upside down when he is ‘friended’ by God on social media. Unwittingly, he becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him,” Deadline reports.

God Friended Me will premiere this fall on CBS.

Watch the trailer below!

