Cara Delevingne Unveils New Tag Heuer Campaign in NYC!
Cara Delevingne hits the black carpet as she unveils new Tag Heuer ad on Thursday night (May 17) in New York City.
The 25-year-old model/actress went rocker chic in a leather vest over a mesh top while pairing the outfit with chic black heels as she attended the watch’s promotional event.
Cara has been in NYC for the past few days where she attended the 2018 Met Gala while rocking a super chic black crown with chains of cross over face.
