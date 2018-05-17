Top Stories
'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Kristen Stewart Goes for Edgy Look at Latest 'Cannes' Premiere!

Kristen Stewart Goes for Edgy Look at Latest 'Cannes' Premiere!

Thu, 17 May 2018 at 10:25 pm

Cara Delevingne Unveils New Tag Heuer Campaign in NYC!

Cara Delevingne Unveils New Tag Heuer Campaign in NYC!

Cara Delevingne hits the black carpet as she unveils new Tag Heuer ad on Thursday night (May 17) in New York City.

The 25-year-old model/actress went rocker chic in a leather vest over a mesh top while pairing the outfit with chic black heels as she attended the watch’s promotional event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

Cara has been in NYC for the past few days where she attended the 2018 Met Gala while rocking a super chic black crown with chains of cross over face.

10+ pictures inside of Cara Delevingne at the unveiling…
Just Jared on Facebook
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 01
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 02
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 03
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 04
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 05
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 06
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 07
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 08
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 09
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 10
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 11
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 12
cara delevingne unveils new tag heuer campaign in nyc 13

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Cara Delevingne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr