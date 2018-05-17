Cardi B Breaks Silence After Fiance Offset's Car Accident

Cardi B is addressing fiance Offset‘s car accident.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Thursday night (May 17) to reveal how “grateful” she is that her 26-year-old rapper fiance is safe after his crash.

“Sooo grateful and happy today .God be giving messages in the weirdest way 🤔I love you @OffsetYRN ❤️❤️❤️,” Cardi tweeted.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Offset had totaled his car and was sent to the hospital for minor injuries after getting into an accident the night before in Atlanta.

Cardi had reportedly rushed to this hospital after learning about Offset‘s crash.

Cardi and Offset are currently expecting their first child together.