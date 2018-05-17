Top Stories
'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Kristen Stewart Goes for Edgy Look at Latest 'Cannes' Premiere!

Kristen Stewart Goes for Edgy Look at Latest 'Cannes' Premiere!

Thu, 17 May 2018 at 9:58 pm

Cardi B Breaks Silence After Fiance Offset's Car Accident

Cardi B Breaks Silence After Fiance Offset's Car Accident

Cardi B is addressing fiance Offset‘s car accident.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Thursday night (May 17) to reveal how “grateful” she is that her 26-year-old rapper fiance is safe after his crash.

“Sooo grateful and happy today .God be giving messages in the weirdest way 🤔I love you @OffsetYRN ❤️❤️❤️,” Cardi tweeted.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Offset had totaled his car and was sent to the hospital for minor injuries after getting into an accident the night before in Atlanta.

Cardi had reportedly rushed to this hospital after learning about Offset‘s crash.

Cardi and Offset are currently expecting their first child together.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Cardi B, Offset

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr