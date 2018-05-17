Catfish's Nev Schulman Accused of Sexual Misconduct, MTV Suspends Production on Show (Statement)

MTV has suspended production on Catfish: The TV Show due to a sexual misconduct allegation made against the show’s host Nev Schulman.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” an MTV spokesperson told The Daily Beast in a statement. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

No further information pertaining to the allegations has been revealed by MTV at this time.

Nev has also not made any public statement about the allegations at this time. Stay tuned for more updates.