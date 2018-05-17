Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 1:49 pm

Catfish's Nev Schulman Accused of Sexual Misconduct, MTV Suspends Production on Show (Statement)

Catfish's Nev Schulman Accused of Sexual Misconduct, MTV Suspends Production on Show (Statement)

MTV has suspended production on Catfish: The TV Show due to a sexual misconduct allegation made against the show’s host Nev Schulman.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” an MTV spokesperson told The Daily Beast in a statement. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

No further information pertaining to the allegations has been revealed by MTV at this time.

Nev has also not made any public statement about the allegations at this time. Stay tuned for more updates.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Catfish, MTV, Nev Schulman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr