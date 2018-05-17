Chadwick Boseman Explains Funny 'Wakanda Forever' Memes on 'The Late Show'

Chadwick Boseman hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Wednesday (May 16) and was asked about all the hilarious memes that have come from his various variations of the “Wakanda Forever” salute.

“I thought it was funny. I thought Chadwick Bosemant was funny, what people were saying. It’s like a salute, you know?” the 40-year-old actor explained. “If I was in the military and I did this every day, I’m not going to do it the same every time. Sometimes it’s more pedestrian.”

“So that person, whoever I was doing it to at that moment, caught a casual one,” Chadwick added about his less enthusiastic salute. “Three minutes before that, I probably did one that was fully yes!”

