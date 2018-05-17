Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 12:05 pm

Chadwick Boseman Explains Funny 'Wakanda Forever' Memes on 'The Late Show'

Chadwick Boseman Explains Funny 'Wakanda Forever' Memes on 'The Late Show'

Chadwick Boseman hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Wednesday (May 16) and was asked about all the hilarious memes that have come from his various variations of the “Wakanda Forever” salute.

“I thought it was funny. I thought Chadwick Bosemant was funny, what people were saying. It’s like a salute, you know?” the 40-year-old actor explained. “If I was in the military and I did this every day, I’m not going to do it the same every time. Sometimes it’s more pedestrian.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chadwick Boseman

“So that person, whoever I was doing it to at that moment, caught a casual one,” Chadwick added about his less enthusiastic salute. “Three minutes before that, I probably did one that was fully yes!”

Also pictured: Stephen joining Jon Batiste and James Corden at the 2018 CBS Upfront held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.


Chadwick Boseman On Bringing Humanity To ‘Black Panther’
Just Jared on Facebook
chadwick boseman explains funny wakanda forever memes on the late show 01
chadwick boseman explains funny wakanda forever memes on the late show 02
chadwick boseman explains funny wakanda forever memes on the late show 03
chadwick boseman explains funny wakanda forever memes on the late show 04
chadwick boseman explains funny wakanda forever memes on the late show 05
chadwick boseman explains funny wakanda forever memes on the late show 06
chadwick boseman explains funny wakanda forever memes on the late show 07
chadwick boseman explains funny wakanda forever memes on the late show 08
chadwick boseman explains funny wakanda forever memes on the late show 09
chadwick boseman explains funny wakanda forever memes on the late show 10

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Chadwick Boseman, James Corden, Jon Batiste, Stephen Colbert

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr