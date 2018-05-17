Chrissy Metz Reveals She Used to Be Ariana Grande & Dove Cameron's Agent - Watch Here!

Chrissy Metz stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (May 16) and shared some stories from her best-selling, self-help memoir, “This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today.”

The 37-year-old This Is Us star revealed that she used to be a talent agent for nine years and ended up focusing on the youth department.

“I became an agent myself, represented Ariana Grande and Dove Cameron,” Chrissy revealed. “Yeah, I was on the team that represented both of those incredible ladies. It’s so fun. Also, like, you know they’re going to be stars when you meet them for the first time.”

Chrissy also talks about looking forward to This Is Us Season 3 and shares the “begging letter” she wrote to the executives and producers after her audition.



