Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Son with Husband John Legend!
The Legends are officially a family of four!
Chrissy Teigen announced on Twitter late Wednesday night (May 16) that she and husband John Legend have welcomed their son.
“Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗” the 32-year-old model and cookbook author just tweeted.
This is the second child for Chrissy and John. They are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna.
John and Chrissy announced they were expecting a baby boy back on Grammys night back in January.
Congrats Chrissy and John!