Thu, 17 May 2018 at 1:45 am

Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Son with Husband John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Son with Husband John Legend!

The Legends are officially a family of four!

Chrissy Teigen announced on Twitter late Wednesday night (May 16) that she and husband John Legend have welcomed their son.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗” the 32-year-old model and cookbook author just tweeted.

This is the second child for Chrissy and John. They are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna.

John and Chrissy announced they were expecting a baby boy back on Grammys night back in January.

Congrats Chrissy and John!
Photos: Getty
