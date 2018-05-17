Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 8:54 pm

Claire Danes Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump While Out with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump While Out with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are all smiles while stepping out for a stroll on Wednesday afternoon (May 16) in New York City.

The 39-year-old Homeless actress dressed her tiny baby bump in a black hoodie and bright blue yoga pants while the 42-year-old actor looked handsome in a gray sweater and jeans.

The couple were even spotted showing off a little PDA as they waited to cross the street.

Back in April, Claire announced that she Hugh are expecting their second child together. The two are already parents to 5-year-old son Cyrus.

