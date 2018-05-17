Claire Danes Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump While Out with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are all smiles while stepping out for a stroll on Wednesday afternoon (May 16) in New York City.

The 39-year-old Homeless actress dressed her tiny baby bump in a black hoodie and bright blue yoga pants while the 42-year-old actor looked handsome in a gray sweater and jeans.

The couple were even spotted showing off a little PDA as they waited to cross the street.

Back in April, Claire announced that she Hugh are expecting their second child together. The two are already parents to 5-year-old son Cyrus.

