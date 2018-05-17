Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 11:46 am

Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa & More 'Riverdale' Stars Hit Up CW Upfronts 2018

Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa & More 'Riverdale' Stars Hit Up CW Upfronts 2018

The guys of Riverdale pose silly on the red carpet at the 2018 CW Network Upfront held at The London Hotel on Thursday morning (May 17) in New York City.

Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Charles Melton, and Casey Cott were joined at the annual event by co-stars Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lili Reinhart

If you missed the season two finale last night, you can get small recap of the episode on our sister site, JustJaredJR.com

20+ pictures inside of the Riverdale cast…
Just Jared on Facebook
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 01
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 02
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 03
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 04
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 05
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 06
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 07
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 08
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 09
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 10
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 11
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 12
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 13
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 14
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 15
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 16
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 17
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 18
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 19
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 20
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 21
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 22
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 23
lili camila madelaine more riverdale upfronts nyc 24

Photos: Getty, InstarImages.com
Posted to: Camila Mendes, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr