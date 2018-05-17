Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 1:13 pm

CW Debuts First 'Charmed' Reboot Trailer During Upfronts 2018 - Watch Now!

The three stars of CharmedMelonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery – look lovely as they arrive for the 2018 CW Network Upfront held at The London Hotel on Thursday morning (May 17) in New York City.

The on-screen sisters were joined at their first Upfront event by Legacies‘ stars Danielle Rose Russell and Matt Davis.

Charmed, a reboot of the late 90s series, will focus on the sisters, who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.

Legacies will center on teenage Hope (Russell) in Mystic Falls at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted.

Check out the first trailer for Charmed below now!
Photos: Getty, Starpix
