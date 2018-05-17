'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

There is so much to unpack from the end credits scene featured after Deadpool 2, so let’s take a moment to recap everything that happened!

The special sequence after the credits happens after the main title credits roll, but there is nothing at the very end of the film. Feel free to leave before the very end of the credits without missing anything.

Click inside for all the spoilers on the end credits…

The rest of this post contains spoilers, so beware of reading further!

At the end of the film, Josh Brolin‘s character Cable uses his time travel device to save Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) from dying. There was only enough charge in the device for it to be used one last time, so Cable ends up locked in the past instead of in the future with his family.

In the end credits, we see Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and her girlfriend Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna) working on the time travel device to try and make it work again. And they succeed!

Wade is given the time travel device and his first stop is the day his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) was murdered. He uses his cream cheese spreader to kill the would-be murderer.

Wade then goes back to the day that X-Force member Peter (Rob Delaney), the one who has no powers, dies and saves him from his death. He doesn’t save any of the other X-Force members who die though!

Wade then travels back to the 2009 movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine, when Ryan Reynolds made his first appearance as Wade Wilson/Deadpool. He is seen as a shirtless and mouthless man and the current Wade kills him off! Fans were not happy with this appearance of the character and this sequence effectively killed off the memory.

The final stop on the time travel tour is to the real Ryan Reynolds‘ home in 2010 while he is reading the script for the Marvel movie Green Lantern. The film was critically panned and fans were not happy with it either, though Ryan at least met his wife Blake Lively on set! Wade shoots Ryan in the head to prevent Green Lantern from existing!

Thanks to the events in the end credits, we can expect to see Morena back in future films.