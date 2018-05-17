Ellen Pompeo Sends Note to Fans During 'Grey's' Season Finale

Ellen Pompeo is speaking out about the Grey’s Anatomy finale in a touching note that she posted while the episode aired on the east coast.

The actress didn’t give away any spoilers from the season 14 finale, but she did warn fans that they will likely be crying and laughing throughout the episode.

“Over the last 14 seasons I’ve cried many tears on screen and off. This show has brought me so much joy and so much laughter, but truth be told it has never been easy. This year was no different,” Ellen said, alluding to the departures of Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw.

“Saying goodbye to characters, cast mates, friends is always very hard regardless of the circumstances. What remains and what keeps us going is the incredible passion and loyalty of our fans. So in classic Grey’s bittersweet style we will leave you tonight with tears in your eyes and hopefully smiles on your faces. Thanks for riding with us on this rollercoaster known as Shondaland. Much love, Ellen,” she added.

