Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 8:42 pm

Ellen Pompeo Sends Note to Fans During 'Grey's' Season Finale

Ellen Pompeo Sends Note to Fans During 'Grey's' Season Finale

Ellen Pompeo is speaking out about the Grey’s Anatomy finale in a touching note that she posted while the episode aired on the east coast.

The actress didn’t give away any spoilers from the season 14 finale, but she did warn fans that they will likely be crying and laughing throughout the episode.

“Over the last 14 seasons I’ve cried many tears on screen and off. This show has brought me so much joy and so much laughter, but truth be told it has never been easy. This year was no different,” Ellen said, alluding to the departures of Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw.

“Saying goodbye to characters, cast mates, friends is always very hard regardless of the circumstances. What remains and what keeps us going is the incredible passion and loyalty of our fans. So in classic Grey’s bittersweet style we will leave you tonight with tears in your eyes and hopefully smiles on your faces. Thanks for riding with us on this rollercoaster known as Shondaland. Much love, Ellen,” she added.

WHAT DID YOU THINK of the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy?
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen pompeo greys anatomy finale 01
ellen pompeo greys anatomy finale 02
ellen pompeo greys anatomy finale 03
ellen pompeo greys anatomy finale 04
ellen pompeo greys anatomy finale 05
ellen pompeo greys anatomy finale 06
ellen pompeo greys anatomy finale 07
ellen pompeo greys anatomy finale 08
ellen pompeo greys anatomy finale 09

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Ellen Pompeo, Greys Anatomy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr