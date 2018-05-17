Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 6:03 pm

Ellie Goulding & Nicole Scherzinger Get All Dressed Up for a Good Cause in Cannes!

Ellie Goulding and Nicole Scherzinger walk the red carpet at the 2018 amfAR Cannes Gala held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday (May 17) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Some of the other stars who stepped out for the annual event included Paris Hilton and fiance Chris Zylka, Tyga, Lewis Hamilton, and Jason Derulo.

Paris and Nicole are among the stars who stepped out for a De Grisogono party during the festival earlier in the week.

FYI: Ellie is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes. Nicole is wearing a Georges Hobeika Couture dress.

