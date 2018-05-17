Elton John Will Reportedly Perform at Royal Wedding!

It looks like Elton John will taking the stage at one of the biggest events of the year!

The 71-year-old entertainer will be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding on Saturday (May 19), TMZ reports.

Right now, it’s unclear if Elton will be performing at the church ceremony or at the reception later that night.

Elton has been a close friend of the Royal Family for many years. He was extremely close with Princess Diana before her death in 1997, and he even famously performed “Candle in the Wind” at her funeral.